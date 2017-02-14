Officials: 3 Tractor Trailers Involved In I-70 Crash, 1 Leaking Fuel

MADISON, Pa. (KDKA) — Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a multiple vehicle accident, involving three tractor trailers and another vehicle, in Westmoreland County late Monday night.
According to emergency officials, one of the tractor trailers started leaking fuel.
The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near exit 54 in Madison Borough.
There’s no word yet on injuries or what caused the accident.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter