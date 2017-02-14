WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Penguins Announce Events For ‘Stadium Series’ Week

February 14, 2017 10:33 PM
Filed Under: NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Stadium Series

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have planned a full week of free public events leading up to their game at Heinz Field.

The Stadium Series game against the Philadelphia Flyers is Saturday, Feb. 25, but the fun begins Monday with three public skating sessions at PPG Paints Arena.

Other events include: Penguins night at the Heinz History Center, an away game viewing party at the Rivers Casino and the NHL Centennial Exhibit featuring the Stanley Cup.

For more information on all the events, visit the Penguins website at this link.

