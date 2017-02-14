Pitt Hires New Defensive Line Coach

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – A familiar face will be returning to the sidelines this year for the Pitt football program.

Charlie Partridge, a Pitt assistant from 2003-07, has come back to the program to serve as the team’s defense line coach following a three-year stint as the head coach at Florida Atlantic University.

Pat Narduzzi had the following to say about the hiring in a university press release:

“I’ve been a big fan of Charlie’s work for a very long time. I remember watching his defensive lines at Wisconsin and really admiring how they played. Charlie’s players reflected his high energy and passion. He’s an incredibly bright coach who is an excellent teacher and knows how to develop players.

“Charlie’s familiarity with Pitt is a major asset and the fact that he has experience as a head coach will benefit our entire staff,” Narduzzi continued. “His reputation as a strong recruiter is highly deserved and will serve us well all across the ACC footprint, including Pittsburgh. I know there are a lot of people at Pitt who worked with Charlie before who are thrilled that he’s back wearing the Blue and Gold.”

Partridge also released a statement about how excited he is to come back to Pitt:

“I am honored to have the opportunity to return to Pitt and work with Coach Narduzzi and his staff. I’m fully aware that the University of Pittsburgh is a special institution in an amazing city with a top-notch football program that competes at the highest level in the ACC. I look forward to applying all the lessons I’ve learned since previously being here while also learning from this tremendous staff.”

Partridge has also spent time at Arkansas and Wisconsin.

