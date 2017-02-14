Police: Man Opens Fire On Vehicle In Route 51 Road Rage Incident

ROSTRAVER (KDKA) – Police are looking for a man accused of firing a shot at another vehicle during a Westmoreland County road rage incident.

According to police, the incident started on Route 51 in Rostraver around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. As the victim passed the Interstate 70 ramp, she noticed a vehicle on the ramp approaching Route 51 at a high-rate of speed.

Due to traffic, the victim was unable to move over. As a result, the suspect flashed their high beams at the victim before passing. After passing, the suspect started to brake check the victim before pulling away.

The victim continued driving along Route 51 north. When they passed the C. Harper Auto Plex, they saw a man get out of a white Buick sedan. As the victim drove by, their passenger window exploded.

Initially, the victim thought the man had thrown something at the vehicle. However, they noticed a bullet hole in the door just below the window. The bullet was reportedly lodged in the door post.

After pulling over to inspect the damage, the victim attempted to follow the Buick to get license plate information, but was unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as being a white male with a tall build and dark hair. He was last seen wearing jeans and possibly a sweater with white sleeves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rostraver Police Department at (724)-929-8811 or call 911.

