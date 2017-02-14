Spring Training 2017: Shark Tank No More

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan) – What do you call something that was named after a guy who’s no longer with a team?

The Pirates’ “Shark Tank” bullpen, led by closer Mark Melancon the last two-and-a-half seasons, has the second best ERA in the Majors (behind only the Royals), and best in the National League going back to the beginning of 2013 (3.11). With Tony Watson now firmly entrenched in the closer’s role, the lefty says it’s on him to take a leadership role.

“I remember my first time in here, and it’s important you go around, introduce yourself to the new guys, and help them out.”

Watson was once the 7th inning kickoff to the 7-8-9 trio of him, Melancon, and Jason Grilli as the Pirates closed out games in 2013, on their way to the team’s first postseason appearance in over 20 years. Does he see similarities in a possible 7-8-9 back end of Daniel Hudson, Felipe Rivero, and himself?

“Yeah, going back to [Joel] Hanrahan, we’ve had some good bullpens. I’m proud of what we have here.”

The number of arms in the Pirates ‘pen that have joined the team or taken on a new role in the last six months numbers no less than four, but the comfort level, which was something referenced by starting pitcher Ivan Nova yesterday, continues to build an atmosphere around the team that pitchers favor.

Rivero alluded to the tightness in Washington being palpable during a pennant race last summer.

“The manager, the pitching coach, they make it easy here,” said the lefty, as he expects his odd-looking reverse splits (Rivero held right-handed batters to a .206 average last year, while lefties hit .286.) to come back around to normal this season as he continues to gain comfort pitching up-and-in under Clint Hurdle and Ray Searage, an attribute they ask all of their pitchers to refine.

With Watson, Rivero, and Hudson presumably holding down the back end and Jared Hughes, Juan Nicasio, and Antonio Bastardo all returning, the race for the final bullpen spot(s) will include A.J. Schugel, newly acquired Pat Light, and southpaws Ty Webb and Wade LeBlanc.

While the comparisons between the Pirates’ rotation and the ones in Chicago, New York, San Francisco, & St. Louis have been many and more than unfavorable this spring, and as another small market contender in Kansas City continues to add last-minute rotation help in the signings of Jason Hammel and Travis Wood, the questions about Pittsburgh’s starting pitching have to be asked.

Is there a bullpen in the National League that can compare with theirs, though? The Cardinals and Nationals may have arguments to make, but if the Bucco bullpen can provide the kind of stability that their 4th and 5th starters may need, it could be one of the few advantages they have on the World Champion Cubs.

What do you call a bullpen that can keep a team in a race with the Cubs, especially when Mark “The Shark” Melancon is off to San Francisco?

“That’s the first time anyone’s asked me that. I don’t know,” said Watson.

“We’ve got six weeks to figure it out,” the closer finished, as he stared up at the ceiling contemplating yet another question for the Pirates entering the 2017 season.

