Steelers’ Neurosurgeon Maps Out Guide To A Balanced Life In ‘Square One’

PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) – World-renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Joseph Maroon is a professor and vice chairman of the department of neurologist surgery at UPMC, team neurosurgeon for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and also competes in triathlons.
It may seem like Dr. Maroon has it all, but it hasn’t always been that way. He tells the “KDKA Morning News” in his early 40s, he was putting everything into his work and it affected his personal life. He found himself going from world class surgeon to flipping burgers at a West Virginia truck stop.
He says that when he found a book he received in high school entitled “I Dare You,” it taught him to look at his life in four areas: health, spirituality, work and relationships.
Now, Maroon is living his life to the fullest and in “Square One” he helps lay out a path that you can follow.
