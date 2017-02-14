EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Looking For New Home
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Sunoco Logistics Cleared To Build State-Wide Pipeline

February 14, 2017 6:25 AM
Filed Under: Marcellus Shale, Mariner East 2 Pipeline, Sunoco Logistics

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The company planning to build a 306-mile pipeline to move propane and other natural gas liquids across southern Pennsylvania says it can begin construction.

Sunoco Logistics received permit approvals for the Mariner East 2 pipeline from the Department of Environmental Protection on Monday.

Sunoco Logistics says it’ll use 75,000 tons of steel to build the 275,000 barrel-per-day pipeline from southwestern Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale natural gas fields to its Marcus Hook processing and distribution facility near Philadelphia.

The company says the pipeline will provide four times the capacity of its existing Mariner East 1 pipeline. Mariner East 2 will largely follow the same path.

A Sunoco spokesman says propane can be used for heating and as a petrochemical feedstock. It expects to supply local, regional and international markets.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia