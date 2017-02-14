Couples At Mt. Lebanon Retirement Home Renew Their Vows On Valentine’s Day

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — Love was definitely in the air on Valentine’s Day. And we’re not talking puppy love, but the seasoned, long-term kind.

Husbands and wives at Asbury Heights Retirement Home in Mt. Lebanon renewed their wedding vows.

“Witness and bless the reaffirmation of the marriage covenant.”

Deacon Charles Vukotich presided over 10 couples who have been married 50 years or more.

This is one group of married couples who took their original vows very seriously. Norman and Marie Waldman have been married 68 years.

“I love my wife with a love that can never, ever be extinguished,” 92-year-old Norman says.

The key to a long, happy marriage?

“Number one, pick the girl you think you’re going to be happy with the rest of your life. That’s hard, because you’re brand new people,” said Norman.

His wife recalls the World War II veteran was “spoiled” when she met him.

“He had aunts that just thought he was the cat’s meow, you know. Very spoiled,” Marie says.

“She said you can be more than a plumber,” Norm responds. “And I should’ve said, ‘There’s something better than a plumber?’”

With her support, he went on to become Greene County director of vocational education.

The longest married couple also gets to cut the cake, just as they did 68 years ago.