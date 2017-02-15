Audubon Society: Hays Eagles Spotted Building New Nest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Hays bald eagles are building a new nest.
The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania reports that people have seen the eagles carrying sticks to a Sycamore tree.
It’s a few hundred yards away from the one that fell during the wind storm on Sunday night.
The new nest is within view of the camera, but there are a lot of branches and other trees in the way and it doesn’t provide a clear view.
The camera will not be moved until sometime after the breeding season is over.
Before the tree fell over, the eagles had just laid their first egg of the season. But when the nest was destroyed, so was the egg.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter