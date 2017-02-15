EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
Duquesne Cruises Past UMass 96-66

February 15, 2017 9:51 PM
Filed Under: Atlantic 10 Conference, College Basketball, Duquesne Dukes, Duquesne University, UMass

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Freshman Mike Lewis II scored a career-high 31 points and Duquesne snapped an eight-game skid, cruising past UMass 96-66 on Wednesday night.

Lewis was 8 of 14 from the floor including six 3-pointers for the Dukes (10-16, 3-10 Atlantic 10). Isiaha Mike added 23 points and eight rebounds, Rene Castro had 11 points and six assists and Emile Blackman had 10 points.

After building a 17-point lead in the first half, Duquesne never looked back, and Lewis sank back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second half to stretch it to 59-39 with 17:46 to play. Mike sank a 3 midway to make it 84-44 and the Dukes cruised to the win.

A Blackman layup early in the first half put the Dukes on top for good and they took a 51-34 advantage into the break.

Luwane Pipkins scored 16 points for the Minutemen (13-13, 3-10) who have lost six of their last seven.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

