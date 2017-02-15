Parents Worried After Receiving Call About Incident At Highlands HS

HARRISON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Highlands High School parents are asking for answers after they received a frightening robocall from the school on Wednesday evening.

The mass call from Principal Kimberly Price said in part:

“Dear Highlands families, this afternoon we faced a safety situation at the high school that our team, security officers and principals addressed quickly and directly. With the help of our local law enforcement, we ensured safety for all of our students and began an investigation to maintain safety and security of the building.”

The call goes on to say that additional safety measures will be taken Thursday at the high school, but doesn’t specifically say what happened.

The superintendent tells KDKA that a male student was spotted off school grounds with a gun in his bag.

He said student was never inside the school and was turned over to police.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

