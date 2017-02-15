Strip District Taco Stand Owner Shutting Down To Take Part In ‘Day Without Immigrants’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Immigrants across the nation are planning a work stoppage on Thursday to protest the policies of President Donald Trump.

The National Day Without Immigrants will rally against crackdowns on illegals, among other things. And one Pittsburgh-area business owner is set to take part.

Every weekday and Saturday, Edgar’s Best Taco’s in the Strip District lives up to its name — as evidenced by its loyal customers queuing for the authentic Mexican fare.

But on Thursday, the taco stand will be closed as Edgar Alvarez and his staff will be participating in the National Day Without Immigrants, a work stoppage to show just how vital immigrants are to America’s day to day life.

“We come here to work. We don’t come just to feel, oh, yeah, we are in the United States and we make dollars. No, we come to work,” said Alvarez.

The work stoppage will protest a host of Trump administration polices – from plans for the border wall to extreme vetting to the crackdown on illegals by immigration authorities.

Alvarez, who has legal status with a green card, says people in his community now live in fear of deportation.

“People is afraid,” he says. “The truth – people is afraid because with all that’s happening right now, everyone is afraid to lose everything, especially the families.”

He figures he can lose a little money, and his customers can go without their tacos for a day, to make the point that we are a nation of immigrants.

“Even our president, he’s an immigrant, too. His wife is an immigrant. So what’s he talking about,” Alvarez said.

The Latino population in Pittsburgh is small compared to other urban areas, and the impact here may not be as great, but immigrants like Alvarez say they will be making a strong statement coast-to-coast.