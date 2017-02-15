WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
PSWA Investigating Possible Leak In System

February 15, 2017 4:07 PM
Filed Under: Lynne Hayes-Freeland, Pittsburgh Water And Sewer Authority, PWSA

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority is investigating a water leak in its system.

Officials say the PWSA is having trouble maintaining the water levels at the Lanpher and the Highland 2 reservoirs.

They believe there is a large leak somewhere in a service area.

Efforts are underway to resolve the issue, and officials say water quality should not be affected.

A statement from PWSA officials reads in part:

“Crews are closing valves on the three river mains to help determine if the leak is in the Lanpher or Highland 2 service area. From there, crews will identify and isolate the leak.”

UPDATES can be found on the PWSA’s website at this link.

Stay with KDKA for Lynne Hayes-Freeland’s full report on this story at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

