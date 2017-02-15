PSWA Investigating Possible Leak In System

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority is investigating a water leak in its system.
Officials say the PWSA is having trouble maintaining the water levels at the Lanpher and the Highland 2 reservoirs.
They believe there is a large leak somewhere in a service area.
Efforts are underway to resolve the issue, and officials say water quality should not be affected.
A statement from PWSA officials reads in part:
“Crews are closing valves on the three river mains to help determine if the leak is in the Lanpher or Highland 2 service area. From there, crews will identify and isolate the leak.”
UPDATES can be found on the PWSA’s website at this link.
