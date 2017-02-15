Rania’s Recipes: Grilled Pork Tenderloin & Cherries Jubilee

Rania Harris stopped by PTL to pay tribute to George Washington with some cherry-inspired recipes!

Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Dried Cherry-Chipotle Sauce

1 ½ cups sun-dried cherries

1 small red onion – chopped

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chicken stock

1/4 cup dry red wine

2 tablespoon Crème de Casis

1 tablespoon chopped Chipotle chilies

Salt and pepper to taste

Pork Tenderloin:

2 whole pork tenderloins

Olive oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions:

Soak the cherries in just enough water to cover for about an hour. Do not drain. Sauté the onion and garlic in oil until slightly caramelized. Add the cherries and their soaking liquid, stock, wine, and Crème de Casis. Simmer until the liquid is reduced by a quarter. Let cool slightly and add the chipotles.

Meanwhile, roast the pork tenderloins:

Roast the tenderloins in a 425 degree oven for about 20 minutes or to an internal temperature of 135 degrees. The pork should be a bit pink when you slice it. Slice the pork and arrange on a warm plates ~ spoon the sauce over the pork and serve immediately.

Serves: 6

Cherries Jubilee

1 – 1# bag frozen unsweetened pitted dark sweet cherries

Thawed – drained – juices reserved

1/4 cup kirsch (cherry brandy)

1/4 cup dry red wine (approximately)

4 tablespoons sugar

1 t cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon almond extract

1 1/2 pints French vanilla ice cream

Directions:

Pour the juices from the cherries into glass measuring cup. Add the kirsch. Add enough red wine to measure one cup. Combine the sugar and the cornstarch in a small saucepan. Stir until no lumps remain. Gradually whisk in the wine mixture and then the cherries. Cook over medium-high heat until the sauce boils, thickens and is translucent, stirring frequently, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in the almond extract.

Divide the vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt among 4 serving bowls. Spoon the warm sauce over and serve immediately.

Serves: 4