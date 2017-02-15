Sentencing Delayed For Mother Who Burned Infant With Cigarettes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sentencing for the woman who admitted to burning her toddler child with cigarettes has been postponed for several reasons.

Anna Russell, 20, was in court and stood before Judge David Cashman, but was taken back to her cell at the Allegheny County Jail without knowing her punishment.

Russell and her boyfriend, Enrique Soto, admitted to burning Russell’s then 19-month-old little boy with cigarettes in August of 2015.

It was the child’s grandmother who noticed scabs all over the child’s body. Doctors determined those wounds – at least 15 of them – across the toddler’s face, chest, neck, back, arms and legs were cigarette burns.

Soto was sentenced last month to three to six years in prison and five years probation after his release.

However, Russell’s attorney argued her client has extreme mental issues and should be evaluated.

Russell also spent four weeks at UPMC Mercy Hospital when her appendix ruptured at the Allegheny County Jail.

Sentencing is now scheduled for May 15.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter