Steelers Sign Mel Blount’s Son

PITTSBURGH (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – There could be a familiar name next season when the Steelers take the field for the 2017 season.
Today, the team announced they have signed linebacker Akil Blount, the son of former Steelers great Mel Blount.
Blount was an undrafted rookie when he was picked up by the Miami Dolphins before being released toward the end of training camp.
“It’s going to be a good opportunity for him,” Mel Blount told News Radio 1020 KDKA’s James Garrity this morning. “He just has to take advantage of the situation and show he belongs there.”
The Florida A&M grad did not play in 2016.
“I was excited for him, I think it’s a good organization to get a start in, but just like anything else, you gotta stay healthy and make plays,” Mel said.
Follow News Radio 1020 KDKA on Facebook.
Follow News Radio 1020 KDKA on Twitter.