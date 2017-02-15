EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Looking For New Home
Trooper Credited With Finding 4 Puppies Stolen From Shelter

February 15, 2017 10:56 AM
Filed Under: Pennsylvania State Police, Pet Adoption League, Ross Guidotti, Westmoreland County

YUKON (KDKA) – Four puppies are safe again thanks to the work of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.

According to the Pet Adoption League, four puppies were stolen during a burglary at their Yukon, Westmoreland County facility.

State police reviewed surveillance footage of the burglary.

According to the shelter’s Facebook page, Trooper Mylant was able to find the puppies and return them to the Pet Adoption League.

(Photo Courtesy: Pet Adoption League/Facebook)

(Photo Courtesy: Pet Adoption League/Facebook)

No other information has been released at this time.

