Trooper Credited With Finding 4 Puppies Stolen From Shelter

YUKON (KDKA) – Four puppies are safe again thanks to the work of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.
According to the Pet Adoption League, four puppies were stolen during a burglary at their Yukon, Westmoreland County facility.
State police reviewed surveillance footage of the burglary.
According to the shelter’s Facebook page, Trooper Mylant was able to find the puppies and return them to the Pet Adoption League.
No other information has been released at this time.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter