Wolf Denies Applying Political Pressure In DEP Pipeline Decision

February 15, 2017 7:59 AM
Marcellus Shale, Mariner East 2 Pipeline, Sunoco Logistics, Tom Wolf

HARRISBURG (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf denies applying any political pressure in the Department of Environmental Protection’s approval of the controversial Mariner East 2 statewide pipeline project, which will run through parts of Chester and Delaware Counties.

Environmentalists immediately appealed the Department of Environmental Protection’s approval of the Sunoco Logistics Mariner East 2 pipeline, which will transport natural gas liquids through 17 Pennsylvania counties to Sunoco’s Marcus Hook facility in Delaware County.

Gov. Wolf denies allegations of political pressure, but does admit that he held DEP to a timeline.

“I asked them what their timetable was and then, let’s do it. As a CEO, I was the same way. You say you’re going to do something, let’s get it done. And if you tell me you’re going to take two weeks to do it, then get it done in two weeks,” said Wolf. “If you’re going to take four weeks, do it in four weeks. That’s not political pressure, that’s actually trying to manage an organization.”

The governor says he believes the DEP did its due diligence in vetting the project, which he says he supports in order to ensure gas that comes out of the ground in Pennsylvania can be used to the advantage of the Commonwealth.

