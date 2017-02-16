Crime Stoppers Looking For ‘Big Nose Bandit’ Bank Robber

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man suspected of robbing at least half a dozen Pittsburgh banks during the past couple of years has struck again.

The First National Bank, located in the 5800 block of Forbes Avenue, was held up on Jan. 30.

The robber, who is describe as being white, believed to be about 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs between 180 to 200 pounds, has a distinctive and prominent nose.

Pittsburgh Police Sgt. Michael Pilyih said in the latest heist, “The robber asked a teller for $3,000, then he became agitated and reached over the counter, scooped up some cash and ran out of the bank.”

Sgt. Pilyih said the suspect appears to lay low for a while, and then shows up and robs banks in the Squirrel Hill, Greenfield or Shadyside.

Sgt. Pilyih said the suspect may live or work in the neighborhoods where banks have been targeted. Up until now, he’s managed to make one quick getaway after another.

The Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction of the bank robber could be worth up to $1,000.