‘Day Without Immigrants’ Protests Held Across U.S.

February 16, 2017 11:54 AM
Filed Under: Day Without Immigrants, Donald Trump, Pittsburgh

PHILADELPHIA (AP/KDKA) – Immigrants across the country are expected to stay home from school and work on Thursday to show how critical they are to the U.S. economy and way of life.

“A Day Without Immigrants” actions are planned in cities including Philadelphia, Washington, Boston, Houston, Chicago, New York and Pittsburgh. The protest gained momentum on social media and by word of mouth.

It comes in response to President Donald Trump, whose administration has pledged to increase the deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally. Trump campaigned on building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and blamed high unemployment on immigration. As president, he’s called for a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries from coming into the U.S.

Organizers expect thousands of people to participate or show solidarity with workers.

People packed Beechview streets Thursday morning for a rally held in support of the “Day Without immigrants.”

In the Strip District, the owner of Edgar’s Best Taco’s said he would be closing up for the “Day Without Immigrants.”

“We come here to work. We don’t come just to feel, oh, yeah, we are in the United States and we make dollars. No, we come to work,” said Edgar Alvarez.

Alvarez, who has legal status with a green card, says people in his community now live in fear of deportation.

“People is afraid,” he says. “The truth – people is afraid because with all that’s happening right now, everyone is afraid to lose everything, especially the families.”

