EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Father Of Girl Killed By Boyfriend Teaches How To Spot Signs Of Domestic Violence

February 16, 2017 5:51 PM
Filed Under: Crisis Center North, Demi Cuccia, Garry Cuccia, Heather Abraham, Joe Martonik, Moon Area High School

CORAOPOLIS (KDKA) — Students filed out of the auditorium of Moon Area High School after spending an hour learning about something many think will never happen to them.

“I just hope that my daughter Demi’s story touches them in a way that they see things different,” Dr. Garry Cuccia said.

Nine years ago, Demi Cuccia had just celebrated her 16th birthday when she was killed by her ex-boyfriend. The couple had just broken up two weeks earlier, when he came to her home and stabbed her 16 times. Her father Garry has now made it his mission to speak about dating violence.

“She was one of them. She was well liked. She was involved in activities and to think that something like this could have happened to her, I think they sit back and take a second look at their own relationships,” Dr. Cuccia said.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

“It’s just like, that could be anyone of your friends, it could anyone of us,” one student said.

The assembly was unique. While around 1,200 high school students gathered at Moon, the program was live-streamed to several other schools in the area, reaching as many as 7,000 other students. The school and Dr. Cuccia hoping to spread the message about warning signs.

“If you see some red flags, you need to step in and say something,” said Moon Area Student Assistant Coordinator Joe Martonik.

Crisis Center North was also on hand during the assembly and afterwards, providing additional information and resources to students and staff.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App
Get KDKA Text Alerts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia