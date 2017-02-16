Hurdle Feels Good About Upcoming Season, Despite Lingering Criticism

BRADENTON (KDKA) – Spring Training is only just beginning, but the Pittsburgh Pirates say they’re feeling good about the upcoming season despite some criticism from their fans.

KDKA-TV’s Rich Walsh sat down with Clint Hurdle, who said they’re not letting anything get them down.

No matter what fans say, Hurdle really likes the composition of his team to start Spring Training. He tries to tune out all the negativity, but he thinks the Pirates are in a really good position to start the season.

“There’s a lot of external commentary and noise – woulda coulda, shoulda – this isn’t fantasy baseball. Some moves just aren’t able to happen,” Hurdle said.

The Pirates didn’t make any Earth-shattering moves this offseason, but they think they found the right pieces. Combine that with healthy stars and top prospects making an impact at the major league level and Hurdle thinks they have something special this year.

“We’ve got men in place for us to compete and to play meaningful games late, to find and fight our way into the playoffs, and we believe in our mind to win a world championship,” hurdle said.

Hurdle is also trying to make an impact off the field. For years, he has been sending out daily inspirational emails to a select few.

Now, that list is growing. He’s decided to build a website to share his words of wisdom publicly for anyone that wants to sign up.

“Hopefully, I can continue to provide better encouragement for everybody that chooses to be on it,” Hurdle said.

