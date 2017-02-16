Jets’ Cornerback Darrelle Revis Hurt In South Side Fight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New York Jets cornerback and former Pitt star Darrelle Revis has been injured after getting into an altercation on the South Side.
His lawyer told KDKA it happened when he came home to visit family and friends this weekend.
While he was in town, he was allegedly assaulted by a group of five people.
Revis’ lawyer said he feared for his safety and eventually went to get medical treatment.
There’s no word on how badly he was injured in the incident.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.
