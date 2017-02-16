Loaded Gun Found In Backpack At Highlands H.S., Student Arrested

HARRISON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Parents whose children attend school in the Highlands School District are getting letters today after an incident involving a student and a gun.

On Wednesday, officials found the gun in a 15-year-old male student’s backpack.

According to the high school principal, shortly after school was dismissed around 2:30 p.m., the student attempted to go back inside the building without permission and he was carrying a backpack.

Minutes before, it had been reported to school officials and a police officer on duty at the high school that the student had put something in the bag while off campus. The teen was approached and asked what he had. He took off running and dropped the backpack in a nearby yard.

A loaded gun was then found inside the backpack.

Harrison Township Police are now handling the investigation.

The student who was arrested was taken to Shuman Juvenile Detention Center.

As for if the student will be allowed back at the school, the superintendent said the district will follow disciplinary policy.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter