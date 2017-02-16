EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
New Bill Aims To Help Families Dealing With Opioid Crisis

February 16, 2017 11:33 AM
Filed Under: Drug Summit, Drugs, Marty Griffiin, Opioids, Treatment

PITTSBURGH (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has introduced legislation aimed at helping families impacted by the ongoing opioid crisis.

Sen. Jay Costa today introduced a bill known as “Casey’s Law,” which will allow families the the opportunity to seek involuntary commitments of loved ones for treatment for alcohol and drug abuse.

A man, identified as “Dustin” told KDKA’s Marty Griffin during the KDKA Drug Summit that the availability of opioids is frightening.

“If you couldn’t get drugs from a dealer, all my friends knew where to get it, so, it was pretty easy to go to Johnstown, or Baltimore, or even Cumberland Maryland to get it,” said Dustin.

Another man, identified as “Jack,” told Marty he lost his daughter to drug addiction, even after she went to multiple rehabilitation centers in and out of state.

“It truly truly affects your whole family,” said Jack. “It really does, it doesn’t just affect who is using it, it affects the family and I didn’t know what to do.”

The new law will allow officials to determine the level of help an individual may need.

Comments

One Comment

  1. John Dole says:
    February 16, 2017 at 11:49 AM

    “allow families the the opportunity” There’s the writing we’ve grown to expect from the the kdka.

