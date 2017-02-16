Pa. Lawmakers Grapple With Real ID Issues

HARRISBURG – (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – Staring at deadlines that could mean headaches for many Pennsylvanians, state lawmakers appear to be inching toward a new policy on the federal government’s Real ID requirements.
A state Senate committee recently advanced a bill that would repeal a state law prohibiting Pennsylvania’s participation in Real ID.
Pennsylvania received an extension, giving the state until June 6 to commit to compliance. Brian Zimmer of a group called “Keeping IDentities Safe” told the committee that failure to comply means as many as 100,000 Pennsylvanians would be affected in several ways, including access to their workplace.
And in January, millions will not be able to use their driver’s licenses to fly. Zimmer told senators another extension from the feds seems unlikely, despite the change of administrations.
“They are already preparing for long lines for non-complaint folks at TSA,” said Zimmer.
If the bill to end Pennsylvania’s non-participation becomes law, more legislation would be needed to spell out compliance with Real ID.
