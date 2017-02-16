Pa. Man Accused Of Breaking Ribs, Skull Of 3-Week-Old Daughter

HARLEYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A 34-year-old Pennsylvania man accused of causing serious harm to his infant daughter said he may have been using heroin the day she was injured.

According to CBS Philadelphia, Luis Bonanno, of Harleysville, is facing several charges, including two counts of aggravated assault and endangering welfare of children.

He was reportedly trying to relieve the gas of his 24-day-old baby girl. His wife told a nurse at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia that Bonanno was holding the child to his chest with arms cross, squeezing her.

The woman told him to stop, but he continued to squeeze the child. The baby was diagnosed with broken ribs and a skull fracture.

Investigators say he told them he was using heroin because of work related injuries, and may have been using the day he squeezed the child.

