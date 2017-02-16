EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
Police Investigate Bank Robbery On McKnight Road

February 16, 2017 5:43 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Bank Robbery, Mcknight Road, Northwest Savings Bank, Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police were called to the scene of a reported bank robbery in Ross Township this afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at the Northwest Savings Bank in the 7700 block of McKnight Road.

According to Allegheny County emergency dispatchers, no injuries have been reported.

The suspect is described only as a white male who ran away on foot. Officials say no weapon was seen.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

