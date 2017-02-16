Police Investigate Bank Robbery On McKnight Road

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police were called to the scene of a reported bank robbery in Ross Township this afternoon.
It happened just before 4 p.m. at the Northwest Savings Bank in the 7700 block of McKnight Road.
According to Allegheny County emergency dispatchers, no injuries have been reported.
The suspect is described only as a white male who ran away on foot. Officials say no weapon was seen.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter