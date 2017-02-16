Police: Teens Attack Senior Citizen Who Took Them To Church To Play Basketball

DETROIT, MI (KDKA) – Police in Detroit are searching for two teenagers accused of attacking a senior citizen who gave them a ride to a local church.
According to CBS Detroit, it happened Wednesday just before 8 p.m.
Police say the 64-year-old victim picked up the suspects, aged 15 and 17, to take them to church to play basketball.
Once in the vehicle, the teens assaulted the senior citizen and stole his 2010 Chevy.
Police are working to capture the suspects.