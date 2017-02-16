EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
Robert Morris Falls To Bryant 81-73

February 16, 2017 10:03 PM
Filed Under: College Basketball, Northeast Conference, RMU, Robert Morris Colonials, Robert Morris University

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) – Adam Grant and Nisre Zouzoua each scored 19 points as Bryant defeated Robert Morris 81-73 on Thursday night to clinch a spot in the Northeast Conference tournament.

Bosko Kostur and Marcel Pettway added 16 points each for Bryant, which had never before defeated Robert Morris at home. The Bulldogs (10-18, 7-8) secured a tournament berth, moving into seventh place in the NEC.

Bryant surged to a 32-27 lead at halftime and kept it through the second period.

Isaiah Still scored 22 points before fouling out to lead Robert Morris (10-18, 7-9), but the Colonials shot just 35.5 percent from the floor (22 of 62) and had just nine assists on the 22 baskets. The Colonials were 7 of 27 from 3-point range and Still had three of them.

Aaron Tate added 12 points with a career-high 14 rebounds for Robert Morris and has 502 career boards, the 18th Colonials player to reach that plateau.

