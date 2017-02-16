WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Rostraver Twp. Under Boil Water Notice, Belle Vernon Schools Cancel Friday Classes

February 16, 2017 11:11 PM
Filed Under: Belle Vernon School District, Boil Water Notice, Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Belle Vernon School District has canceled classes for Friday due to a Boil Water Notice issued for Rostraver Township in Westmoreland County.

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County issued the notice because of a leak in a water line.

The notice affects customers on Route 51, Smith Road, Lynn Road, Port Royal Road, West McClain Road and Timms Road.

Officials say once the leak is repaired, they will restore water service. However, there is no timeline for when the notice will be lifted.

The authority says there are no signs of contamination and the notice is just a precaution.

Water buffaloes have been set up at the Rostraver Township Municipal Building.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia