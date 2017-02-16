Rostraver Twp. Under Boil Water Notice, Belle Vernon Schools Cancel Friday Classes

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Belle Vernon School District has canceled classes for Friday due to a Boil Water Notice issued for Rostraver Township in Westmoreland County.
The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County issued the notice because of a leak in a water line.
The notice affects customers on Route 51, Smith Road, Lynn Road, Port Royal Road, West McClain Road and Timms Road.
Officials say once the leak is repaired, they will restore water service. However, there is no timeline for when the notice will be lifted.
The authority says there are no signs of contamination and the notice is just a precaution.
Water buffaloes have been set up at the Rostraver Township Municipal Building.
