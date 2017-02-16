EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
Sidney Crosby Joins NHL’s 1,000-Point Club

February 16, 2017 7:38 PM
Filed Under: NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Sidney Crosby is the newest member of the NHL’s 1,000-point club.

The Pittsburgh Penguins star became the 86th player in league history to reach 1,000 career points when he assisted on Chris Kunitz’s goal 6:28 into the first period on Thursday night against Winnipeg.

Crosby’s helper gave him 632 assists to go with 368 goals. Crosby reached the milestone in 757 games, making him the 12th fastest to the mark.

The sellout crowd at PPG Paints Arena erupted when Kunitz pounded a feed from Crosby into the wide open net to give Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead. Crosby saluted the crowd during the next stoppage in play.

Crosby is the third Penguin to reach 1,000 points with the franchise, joining Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr.

