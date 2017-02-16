Students Learn About Dangers Of Drugs From Former Addicts, Those Hurt By Addiction

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Clutching a mounted copy of his sons obituary, Mark Woods tells a story of his sons death: a deadly mix of drugs and alcohol.

“If I can touch one person’s life in here to know they’re not invincible with this opioid epidemic, which I never knew existed until Brandon died,” Woods said.

These stories are real, and they’re life changing.

KDKA’s Marty Griffin was given a chance on Thursday, at the Newsradio 1020 KDKA Drug Summit, in front of hundreds of high school students at a Wexford Church, to listen and learn from the real experts – living examples of the crippling effect of the opioid epidemic sweeping across America.

“She would take money out of my piggy bank, little by little.”

17-year-old Breanna, her mother was a heroin addict. She wants her peers to know heroin is everywhere. Her mother is still alive, sill fighting.

Griffin: Your story was riveting. Why tell it?

Breanna: I just think that it’s best to get it out there so that everybody knows about everything going on, so that they’re aware of everything. Because it happens everyday in everyone’s lives.

“Drugs ultimately destroyed my family’s life.”

Kurt Angle, Olympic gold medalist, professional wrestler was nearly destroyed by addiction.

Griffin: At the depths of your addiction how much were you taking?

Angle: Oh gosh, 65 extra strength Vicodin a day, about ten benzos, ten Xanax, about a 12 pack of beer.

Angle isn’t bragging, he’s begging the young folks gathered to listen and get help before its too late.

“Being an addict, it’s really sad to see. People just continuously going downhill and downhill and downhill. And nobody there to help there,” Angle said.

Folks here today from the fourteen schools hopeful, some of this sunk in.