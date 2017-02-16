Tattoo Artist Trying To Break 2 World Records At Pittsburgh Expo

EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
February 16, 2017 6:32 PM By Amy Wadas
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Bleed Black and Gold Tattoo Expo is kicking off at Station Square today and runs all weekend long.

One artist at the expo is trying to break two world records this weekend.

Tattoo artist Robin H.M., from Ohio, is also an Army veteran. She’ll be at the expo this weekend and is going for the record “longest tattoo session,” both on a single person and on multiple people.

First, she’ll tattoo one person for 60 straight hours, and then she’ll move on to nine other people, which will take another 70 hours to complete.

The marathon session is being live streamed on Facebook.

You can watch it on the Robin H.M. Tattooing page at this link. (WARNING: There could be some explicit language.)

