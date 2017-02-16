EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
Toomey Wants Trump To Get Tough On Putin

February 16, 2017 7:55 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Pat Toomey

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s Republican Sen. Pat Toomey says he’s disappointed President Donald Trump hasn’t been more critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However, Toomey told a town hall-style teleconference from Washington on Thursday that he believes Trump’s secretaries of State and Defense fully understand the threat Putin poses. The teleconference came amid criticism from Trump’s critics who have jammed Toomey’s office telephone lines, pressing him to oppose Trump’s nominees and agenda.

Toomey has backed every Trump cabinet nominee and says he’ll support Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch. He also defended some of Trump’s moves, including executive orders to review the 2010 financial oversight law and make it easier for the Keystone XL pipeline to move forward.

Toomey was re-elected in November. Toomey was critical of Trump during the campaign, but still voted for him.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

