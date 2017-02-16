EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
Washington Court Rules Against Florist In Gay Wedding Case

February 16, 2017 11:29 AM
Filed Under: Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Washington state Supreme Court has ruled that a florist who refused to provide services for a same-sex wedding broke anti-discrimination laws.

The nine justices posted their unanimous ruling on Thursday. Barronelle Stutzman, a florist in Richland, Washington, had been fined by a lower court for denying service to a gay couple in 2013.

Stutzman had previously sold the couple flowers and knew they were gay but told them she couldn’t provide flowers for their wedding because same-sex marriage was incompatible with her Christian beliefs.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson and the couple sued her, saying she broke state anti-discrimination and consumer protection laws, and the lower court agreed.

  1. Tim Stewart says:
    February 16, 2017 at 12:57 PM

    Disgusting. Never before have Christians been required by our government to take part in the sins of others. These laws must change.

