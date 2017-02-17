EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
Beer Company Offers Paid ‘Paw-ternity’ Leave For New Dog Parents

February 17, 2017 11:54 AM
Filed Under: BrewDog, Columbus

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Being a new puppy parent is certainly tiresome, but should companies offer paid “paw-ternity” leave?

Scottish beer company BrewDog is to offer employees a week of time off to bond with their new dogs.

In a promotional video for the policy, BrewDog writes “this week, we introduced something our staff have been asking about for quite a while.”

The company was started by two men and their dog in 2007, so naturally the business has a soft spot for man’s best friend.

After the “puppy parental leave” is up, workers are welcome to bring the pups into the office.

“Our office in Aberdeenshire has 50 office dogs,” BrewDog says.

The company is opening a brewery in Columbus, Ohio this year.

 

