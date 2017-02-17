Early Spring? Higher Than Average Temps Expected For Next 8 Days

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – I’m not ready to say that winter is over just yet, but we will be Spring’ing ahead this weekend with highs in the upper 50s.

The warm weather actually sticks around for several days with highs expected to be at or just above 50 degrees for the next eight days.

A weekend ridge will build in from the south bringing with it unseasonably warm weather for the region. Highs will be a good 15 to 20 degrees above the average for this time of the year. Lows will be 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

With high pressure also positioning itself to our south it will also take a little bit of time for us to see any rain. I am keeping the weekend dry with the next chance for rain arriving late Tuesday.

There are a couple of reasons for why the cold weather that we have seen at times this winter hasn’t stuck around. While weak, La Nina winters are known to be wild affairs with big up and down changes regarding the temperatures.

Generally, this means a higher risk for severe weather, which we’ve seen this month. Also upstream flow on the West Coast has seen a strong subtropical jet pumping in warmth and moisture. It’s great for California’s drought, but not great for our winter here at home.

Finally, with no snowpack to reinforce cold temperatures we should expect to see a relatively early spring season. Once again, it doesn’t mean we won’t get a decent March snow, but a week of snow on the ground shouldn’t be expected over the next month and a half. The set-up is not conducive to that occurring.

While you may or may not be a fan of an early spring, there is some good news when it comes to spring flooding.

At best we will be looking at a normal flood risk heading into April and May. The lack of snow along with little in the way of ice damming will limit the stockpile of potential flood waters once temperatures rapidly warm.

Spring showers will be possible and could be the main driver of any flood threats to the area.

