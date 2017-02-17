EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
Ex-Wife: Georgia Dad Didn’t Mean To Kill Toddler In Hot Car

February 17, 2017 1:59 PM
Filed Under: Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) – The ex-wife of a 36-year-old Georgia man convicted of murder for leaving their toddler son to die inside a hot SUV says she still believes “it was an accident.”

Justin Ross Harris was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty in November. His son, 22-month-old Cooper Harris, died after being left for hours in the SUV outside his father’s workplace.

Harris’ ex-wife, Leanna Taylor, told ABC’s “20/20” in an interview airing Friday that she “never” believed he meant to kill their son.

Taylor told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB-TV her son is “seen as a child that wasn’t loved and wasn’t wanted, and that just wasn’t true.”

Taylor moved from metro Atlanta to Alabama after Cooper’s death. She testified in Harris’ defense at his trial.

Comments

Leave a Reply

