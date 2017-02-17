Furry Tails: Lasagna & Stevie Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Lasagna

Animal Friends

Those adorable long whiskers and amazing green eyes, Lasagna is one handsome boy! Once very shy, he’s come a long way and is now ready for a forever home!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Lasagna was one of many cats who came to Animal Friends from an extreme hoarding situation. We have been diligently working with each cat as an individual to get them best ready for a loving family. Lasagna has gone from scared and wary to curious and affectionate. He always wants to greet and meet anyone who’s nearby, and maybe even play with some of his toys. He’s ready a loving home – could you be the one they have been waiting for? Lasagna is currently in a foster home. Call the Adoption Department at Animal Friends today to set up an appointment with the foster family to meet this handsome boy!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Stevie

Orphans of the Storm

Stevie is a wonderful older pup looking for a good home! He may be visually impaired, but he’s got a lot of love to give! He needs a family that can give him extra attention and help him get around.

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi, I’m Stevie! I’m an extremely sweet Lab mix, approximately 10-years-old. I’m blind, so the shelter is hoping to find a special family for me who has experience with a visually-impaired dog. I’m super loving and happy all the time! I’m great with other dogs and I love people. I dream of a family of my own, who will care for me and pamper me throughout my senior years. For more info, please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning. Hope to meet you soon! As a special-needs pet, I have a special pet adoption fee!

To find out more about how to adopt Stevie, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

