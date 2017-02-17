EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
‘He’s My Guardian Angel’: Kidney Recipient Meets Donor

February 17, 2017 6:26 PM By Dave Crawley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jeanne Redpath of Crafton received a new kidney Valentine’s Day, which also happened to be National Donor Day. On the same day, her husband Mark donated a kidney to someone he never met. Jeanne’s kidney came from a living donor she’s never met, thanks to the National Kidney Chain.

There can be many links in a kidney chain. Here’s how it works. If a loved one needs a kidney, but you are not a match, then you can donate your kidney to someone who is. And then yet another person, who could very well be a stranger, donates a kidney to your friend or family member.

Jeanne’s first prospective donor dropped out at the last minute.

“Got a call for February first, and that chain broke apart,” her husband says. “And then we got a quick call and here we are, five days later.”

“So we learned that the chain had come together in a smaller version, and it was still the same woman, it was destiny,” Jeanne adds. “She was gong to get his kidney.”

They are about to meet the woman who received Mark Redpath’s kidney at Allegheny General Hospital. And Evelyn Newman of East Liverpool, Ohio, is eager to meet the man who may have saved her life.

“He’s my guardian angel,” she says. “He’s part of the family now. He’ll always be my family.”

Dr. Lorenzo Machado, the kidney donor surgeon, says living donors are heroes.

“What better gift to give another human being, especially a wife, in Jeanne Redpath’s case, on Valentine’s Day, than the gift of life?”

