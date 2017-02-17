Maatta To Miss 6 Weeks; Schultz Suffers Concussion

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – He has appeared in 54 games this year, recording one goal and six assists, but the Pens will be without him for the next six weeks.
According to the Penguins, defenseman Olli Maatta suffered a hand injury that required surgery.
Also according to the Pens, Maatta underwent successful surgery on that injured hand Friday.
In response to the injury, the Pens have recalled two defenseman from Wilkes-Barre.
It’s likely that the Pens recalled two defensemen because it was also reported that defenseman Justin Schultz suffered a concussion.