WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Maatta To Miss 6 Weeks; Schultz Suffers Concussion

February 17, 2017 5:24 PM
Filed Under: Justin Schultz, NHL, Olli Maatta, Pittsburgh Penguins, Winnipeg Jets

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – He has appeared in 54 games this year, recording one goal and six assists, but the Pens will be without him for the next six weeks.

According to the Penguins, defenseman Olli Maatta suffered a hand injury that required surgery.

Also according to the Pens, Maatta underwent successful surgery on that injured hand Friday.

In response to the injury, the Pens have recalled two defenseman from Wilkes-Barre.

It’s likely that the Pens recalled two defensemen because it was also reported that defenseman Justin Schultz suffered a concussion.

Like The Fan On Facebook
Follow The Fan On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia