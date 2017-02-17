WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Officials Close Penn State Frat Where Pledge Had Deadly Fall

February 17, 2017 3:52 PM
Filed Under: Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities are shutting down a Penn State fraternity where a pledge was fatally injured in a fall down the stairs.

The university said Friday it’ll be at least five years before the Beta Theta Pi chapter might be allowed to regain status as a recognized fraternity. The fraternity’s national office says it’s closing the chapter.

The school is also maintaining an alcohol ban at social events at the main campus in State College for the rest of the spring semester and stopping fraternity recruiting until it can ensure effective anti-hazing measures are in place.

Police say 19-year-old Timothy Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey, was one of 14 pledges present Feb. 2 for a pledge acceptance ceremony.

Help wasn’t called until the next day. Piazza died at a hospital Feb. 4.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia