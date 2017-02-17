EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Officials: Man Found Dead In McKees Rocks Home Was Stabbed To Death

February 17, 2017 7:04 PM
Filed Under: McKees Rocks, Ronald Peless

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police’s Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead Thursday morning.

Around 11:30 p.m., McKees Rocks Police were called to conduct a welfare check at an apartment in the 1200 block of Vine Street in McKees Rocks.

Police found Ronald Peless, 51, deceased inside the home.

The medical examiner reported Friday evening that Peless died from stab wounds of the head, neck, trunk and extremities.

His death was declared a homicide.

No further information was provided.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia