Officials: Man Found Dead In McKees Rocks Home Was Stabbed To Death

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police’s Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead Thursday morning.
Around 11:30 p.m., McKees Rocks Police were called to conduct a welfare check at an apartment in the 1200 block of Vine Street in McKees Rocks.
Police found Ronald Peless, 51, deceased inside the home.
The medical examiner reported Friday evening that Peless died from stab wounds of the head, neck, trunk and extremities.
His death was declared a homicide.
No further information was provided.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.