Police: Floppy Hat-Wearing Bank Robber Arrested, Charged

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police have arrested a suspected bank robber who used a floppy hat to try and conceal his face.

Ross Township Police say 43-year-old Brian Leach is now in custody in connection with the Thursday afternoon robbery at the Northwest Savings Bank on McKnight Road.

“He was able to get a small amount of money from the bank and we were able to recover a good bit of the money back from him,” said Ross Township Police Det. Brian Kohlhepp.

According to police, Leach was carrying a red bag and wearing all dark clothing and a floppy fisherman’s hat when he went into the bank.

No weapons were seen during the incident, no customers were in the bank and no one was injured.

Surveillance video showed the suspect got away on foot.

Police say after the robbery, Leach went to another nearby business and was caught on surveillance cameras without the hat covering his head and face.

“We were able to obtain surveillance from a neighboring business and get more video footage of him,” said Det. Kohlhepp.

A Ross Township police officer recognized the suspect in the video and identified him as Leach, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

“Officers knew him from interaction, running into him at convenience stores, grabbing a coffee, things like that,” said Det. Kohlhepp.

Leach was arrested Friday morning by Pittsburgh Police officers assisting with the investigation.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and is facing two counts of robbery.