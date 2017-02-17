Report: Men Attack Veteran Who Tried To Save Turtle From Being Tortured

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (KDKA) — Three men were arrested in Florida this week for attacking a Navy veteran who asked them to stop torturing a turtle, police say.

According to CBS affiliate WKMG, a woman was walking with her toddler in Daytona Beach when she saw three men “smashing up a turtle.” When she went home and told her husband, Gary Blough, he went outside to try and intervene.

“The one had it over his head and he was smashing it down on the sidewalk,” Blough said. “I asked them to please leave it alone, just let it go to the lake.”

One of then men picked up the turtle and chucked it onto the sidewalk, the two other men kicked the turtle further away from the pond.

Blough told police the poor creature tried to escape, but was too injured.

He shouted for his wife to call the police, prompting the suspects to punch and kick Blough.

They continued to beat the man until neighbors came to his aid.

In the end, Blough, a disabled veteran who was seriously injured in the Persian Gulf War, suffered injuries including broken skull and facial bones, internal bleeding and a concussion.

But he says he would do it all again “if it meant saving that turtle.”