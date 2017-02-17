EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
Trump Weighs Mobilizing 100K National Guard Troops For Immigration Roundups

February 17, 2017 10:22 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Immigration, National Guard

WASHINGTON (AP)  – The Trump administration is considering mobilizing as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants.

A draft memo obtained by The Associated Press outlines a Trump administration proposal under consideration to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants. Millions of those who would be affected in 11 states live nowhere near the Mexico border.

The 11-page document calls for the unprecedented militarization of immigration enforcement as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana. If the proposal is implemented, governors in the affected states would have final approval on whether troops under their control participate.

Comments

One Comment

  1. starbeam66 says:
    February 17, 2017 at 11:14 AM

    Fake news

    Reply | Report comment |

