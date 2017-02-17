WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Uber Driver Testifies Against Passenger He Allegedly Watched Shoot, Kill Man

February 17, 2017 5:18 PM
Filed Under: Bob Allen, Carrick Lit Club, Derek Vasos, Donald Ketter, Phil DiLucente, Uber

CARRICK (KDKA) —  An Uber driver walked away from court on Friday after testifying against Derek Vasos, the man accused of fatally shooting Donald Ketter outside a Carrick club.

The driver claims he was called to pick up Vasos outside the Carrick Lit Club. The victim had also left the club and was walking in front of the Uber car. Vasos was sitting on the passenger side when he reached over hit the horn asking Ketter to move.

Ketter reportedly approached the car with a belt wrapped around his hand.

“I think the beeping of the horn ignited the victim to come towards my client in the motor vehicle,” attorney Phil DiLucente said.

The Uber driver said he didn’t see the shooting because he was driving away. He told the court that Vasos claimed it was a warning shot and thought he had missed.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Prosecutors questioned how a warning shot could strike a man in the middle of the chest. DiLucente maintains it was self defense.

“When you are in your vehicle or your home and you feel the threat of serious bodily injury, you can defend yourself and he did that night and the gunshot testified by the Uber driver was inside the motor vehicle,” DiLucente said.

After the shooting the Uber driver said he told Vasos he had nothing to do with the shooting. He also claimed Vasos made what appeared to be a throat slashing gesture to warn him not to talk. But DiLucente said it was never really clear.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Get The All New CBS Local App
Get KDKA Text Alerts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia