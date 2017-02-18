EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
3 Taken To Hospital After Fire In Stowe Township

February 18, 2017 4:38 PM
Filed Under: Stowe Township, Woodward Avenue

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Firefighters were called to Stowe Township on Saturday.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of Woodward Avenue.

Officials at the scene tell KDKA after the fire was extinguished, a man in his 60s was discovered unconscious in an upstairs closet. Medics were able to revive him and transport him to UPMC Mercy.

A woman who lived there was taken to Ohio Valley Hospital, along with a neighbor who went into the home to help and was overwhelmed by smoke inhalation.

Firefighters say the actual flames were contained to one bedroom.

