3 Taken To Hospital After Fire In Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Firefighters were called to Stowe Township on Saturday.
It happened around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of Woodward Avenue.
Officials at the scene tell KDKA after the fire was extinguished, a man in his 60s was discovered unconscious in an upstairs closet. Medics were able to revive him and transport him to UPMC Mercy.
A woman who lived there was taken to Ohio Valley Hospital, along with a neighbor who went into the home to help and was overwhelmed by smoke inhalation.
Firefighters say the actual flames were contained to one bedroom.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.