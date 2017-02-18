EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | Bald Eagles Building New Home
One Killed In Washington County House Fire

February 18, 2017 6:11 AM
Filed Under: East Bethlehem Township, Fatal Fire, House Fire

EAST BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was killed in a house fire in Washington County early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m. at a home on Step Street in East Bethlehem Township.

Two people were trapped inside the home when the fire broke out. One person jumped from a second-story window and was taken to a local hospital.

The other person died in the fire.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

