One Killed In Washington County House Fire

EAST BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was killed in a house fire in Washington County early Saturday morning.
It happened just before 1 a.m. at a home on Step Street in East Bethlehem Township.
Two people were trapped inside the home when the fire broke out. One person jumped from a second-story window and was taken to a local hospital.
The other person died in the fire.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
